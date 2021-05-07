Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Hunter Long

With a degree in computer science, the ability to solve a Rubik's cube in under a minute and a hobby of assembling PCs in his spare time, Hunter Long is a modern-day Renaissance man. He also led all FBS tight ends with 57 receptions in 2020, the second-most by a tight end in program history, proving he matches his brains with his brawn.

The Dolphins selected former Boston College tight end in the third round, with the 81st pick, in the 2021 NFL Draft.

As a member of the Eagles, he excelled in varied offensive approaches amid a coaching change at BC. During Long's redshirt freshman and sophomore campaigns, the Eagles were a power running team that favored ground-and-pound to the tune of 66 percent of the offensive play calls.

Jump to the 2020 season, Long led BC in targets for an offense that achieved nearly a 50-50 split between the run and the pass.

"I always say that I feel like I got the best of both worlds at BC with both offenses," Long said. "Obviously it was a more run-heavy offense and this past year, we really opened up the pass game. I think it allowed me to become a well-rounded tight end and work at all aspects of the position."

At 6-foot-5, 253 pounds, Long has good size to function as a dual-faceted tight end. He averaged 14.6 yards per reception with a 96.0 percent reception rate, scoring nine touchdowns in his career. Simultaneously, he excelled as a blocker with sound technique and fundamentals.

With all the speed the Dolphins added on the perimeter this season, the middle of the field could conceivably open up for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa – an area where Long excelled. He caught 19 of 27 passes in the 10–19-yard range (left, middle or right) with a pair of touchdowns.