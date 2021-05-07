Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Liam Eichenberg

In Notre Dame's blowout win over Florida State, Eichenberg suffered a poke to the eye that caused it to swell shut. It didn't stop him from returning to the lineup, however. For Eichenberg, it was just another day at the office.

"I had to help my team win," he said. "I had to be out there."

Eichenberg, who held an icepack over the eye when the defense was on the field, was again in the lineup the following week, keeping an impressive streak alive. The Fighting Irish were afforded the luxury of 'setting-and-forgetting' the left tackle position for three straight years, a span of 38 consecutive starts for the next Notre Dame offensive lineman.

The games-started streak isn't even the greatest feather in Eichenberg's cap. His production on the field seized that title. The last sack charged to the new Dolphins tackle was in 2018, his fifth game as a collegian. Eichenberg hasn't only prevented sacks since then, but he's also kept opposing pass rushers away from his quarterback almost entirely. In the final 33 games of his Notre Dame career, Eichenberg was charged with just four QB hits and 32 total pressures.

Those four hits and 32 pressures occurred over the course of 1,283 pass-blocking snaps, good for one hit every 320.8 snaps and one hurry every 40.1. The team captain checked in with Pro Football Focus grades in the 90th percentile in pass- and run-blocking and 80th percentile in zone versus gap running grades among all college offensive tackles. He was PFF's No. 9 overall graded run-blocking tackle in 2020.