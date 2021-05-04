Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Jevon Holland

Fast-forward four months; Grier notes Holland's playmaking ability both on defense and special teams.

"He's a very smart, instinctive football player that's been a very productive player," Grier said. "He's also been a punt returner there, which we talk about, too; but at the end of the day, this guy just has a nose for the football. But it was his football intelligence and getting to know the kid that stood out as well."

The NFL's top takeaway (29) and third-down defense (31.2 percent conversions allowed) in 2020 adds another piece to the puzzle. Holland's nose for the football and ability to play around the line-of-scrimmage, as well as in the deep portions of the field, could help create more flexibility in the defensive calls, presenting more potential confusion for opposing offenses.

ESPN's Louis Riddick was a big fan of the selection, stating his opinion that Holland operates like a Swiss Army knife.

"Very smooth, very skilled. Good hips. Very fluid closing ability. The kind of guy you would assume Brian Flores will find multiple ways to deploy him. You can send him on the blitz. You can match him up against tight ends. You can match him against running backs. There are so many different things you can do with a player like this. And when a team like the Dolphins that emphasizes good fundamentals in the second this is a good solid pick. You can see Brian Flores advocating for a guy like this."

Holland registered five quarterback pressures on just 14 pass rush reps in 2019, per Pro Football Focus. In coverage, he was charged with four touchdowns allowed compared to the nine career interceptions and an average of 7.02 yards per target. The Dolphins newest defensive back was also penalized only once in his college career.