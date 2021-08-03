Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Notebook -- August 3

On the topic of cliches, speed doesn't slump, either. The Dolphins receiving corps has seen the depth of the group tested with injuries holding a few of the guys out of practices. Still, Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett and Reid Sinnett are excelling through the first five practices by spreading the ball to an explosive, play-making group.

Albert Wilson is consistently removing the top off of the defense. Jaylen Waddle is proving to be much more than a speed merchant – his concentration and ability to snatch passes in traffic stands out. Robert Foster, Jakeem Grant and Kirk Merritt have been regulars in the receptions department and with their fair share of big plays.

Safety Eric Rowe spoke about the revamped offense he's seen through five days.