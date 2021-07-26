2021 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Specialists

Danny Crossman's special teams unit performed among the league's best in 2020 (ranked sixth overall via Football Outsiders) and produced a first-team All-Pro in kicker Jason Sanders. For Crossman's efforts during his two years in Miami, he earned a promotion to assistant head coach this offseason. He spoke about duties that come with the promotion earlier this year.

"Brian (Flores) and I have a very similar philosophical belief on a lot of things," Crossman said of his promotion. "Some of the things have been going on for a couple years, during the season and on game day. And then there are some other things we've added. And we've done some things this offseason in terms of some things with the staff. I'm just very fortunate to be in an organization where top down I feel like we see things very similar."