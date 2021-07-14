2021 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

Last season, the Dolphins found production from a collection of late-round selections and undrafted free agents. Myles Gaskin averaged 97.2 yard from scrimmage per game, 10th among all NFL running backs. His college teammate, and good friend, Salvon Ahmed led the team with 4.3 yards per rush in 2020, and his 31-yard gallop in the Week 15 win over New England was the longest of the year for Miami. Patrick Laird has been a mainstay on the Miami special teams – also a UDFA in 2019 – while newcomer Malcolm Brown also carved his path as a UDFA (2015) with the Rams. Gerrid Doaks was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft and free agent acquisition Jordan Scarlett entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2019. Undrafted rookie Carl Tucker looks to make the switch from tight end to fullback.