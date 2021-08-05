Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Notebook -- August 5

"He's got leadership qualities and I think – obviously you mentioned he's played safety in the past – he's played the position in the past, so it's not the first time he's done it," Flores said. "I think he's done a good job so far along with Eric Rowe and the rest of the guys in that safety crew."

"My interactions with him early on when we first got here, you can see the intelligence," McCourty said. "I think that's the toughest thing, especially a rookie, of being able to learn the defense. Because as a safety, you're the key communicator. You're the guy who has to get checks out, who have to tell guys what to do. So you have to be able to master the defense. Early on when I first jumped on the Zoom calls, you saw that from him. Whenever a question came his way, he knew the answer. He knew what to anticipate and you can see it out here on the field. As we go on, he's making more and more plays. He's a hell of an athlete and he's a fun guy to be around. I call him Canada. That's where he was born, so we refer to him as old Canada.