Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Notebook -- Bears Week

There may be one fewer preseason game in 2021, but Dolphins players will be the beneficiaries of two sets of joint practices (the Falcons come to Miami Gardens next week). Head Coach Brian Flores, when asked about rookie Jevon Holland's interception of Andy Dalton Thursday, mentioned it's not the four or five plays that make up the evaluation, but rather the body of work.

"He's had 500 plays over training camp," Flores said of Holland. I'm not going to judge him on four of them, either way, good or bad."

The answer was specific to Holland, but it applies across the roster. For a young Dolphins team with 33 first- or second-year players, those 500 reps will more than likely double over the next two-plus weeks, especially with a second set of joint practices on deck.

"It's good to see a different opponent, different schemes, different skillsets from the receivers, from the linemen, from the tight ends," Flores said. "It's good for us. We need that and that's what it is in this league. It's different every week."

Even the Chicago climate cooperated by providing Miami with a familiar test run. Wednesday's inclement weather prepped the club for the natural phenomenon that's occurred two of the last four seasons – extended lightning delays.