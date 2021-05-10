Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Larnel Coleman

"Athletically, he's ready right now," Hunt said. "Pair that with his length and the Dolphins have an interesting prosect on their hands, a guy who could develop into a seventh-round steal."

Length and athleticism – two traits that constantly surface when discussing Coleman. Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier detailed what he saw on Coleman's tape as well as the projection of taking athletically-gifted players late in the draft with an eye towards development.

"As we talk about it, (athleticism is) a big part of it," Grier said. "These guys we feel have very good upside and they're good athletes, but they're also smart kids. They're very competitive kids; so yeah, as you look at all those traits that you like there, when you're looking at players late in the draft, and if they meet – we're talking about in terms of toughness, competitive, smart, team-oriented and then the athletic ability."

That athletic ability was partially translated from the hardwood. Coleman described the similarities between blocking pass rushers and defending dribble-drives in the gym.

"I think defensive basketball is the same thing as playing offensive line or at least playing tackle," Coleman said. "I feel like a lot of that athleticism is definitely going to translate to the field, and it has been I think, as you can see on my film."