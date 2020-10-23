The Blitz: Developing Chemistry On Defense

October 23, 2020
The building in Davie will be quiet over the weekend in a calm-before-the-storm build-up to next week. When the Dolphins get back to it, it'll be a 10-week sprint to the finish line as they try to improve their position in the AFC East. Miami still has three divisional games, the entire AFC West, two more games against the NFC West (Arizona and Los Angeles) and Cincinnati on the remaining docket.
Jerome Baker leads the Dolphins defense in snaps played this season played with 355 – 91.7 percent of the total workload. Pro Football Focus has the Miami linebacker with 114 snaps on the defensive line (edge), 214 in the box (off-ball linebacker), 20 as a slot defender, five out wide and two with free safety designation (end of half/game snaps more than 10 yards off the football).
That's all to say Baker really does everything. So, what does he attribute Miami's recent surge in defensive production? What is the reason for nine three-and-outs, four takeaways and eight sacks over the last two weeks?
"As a defense, we are definitely learning what different guys are comfortable doing," Baker said. "We're trusting each other more. At the same time, we have so many things we can improve on. I think as a defense, that's what we are so excited about. We are making plays now, but we left a lot of plays on the field we definitely could've took advantage of. I think as a defense, we're definitely excited and hungry; but we've got a lot more to prove."
Baker has been an instrumental element of Miami's multiple defense. Baker comes on blitzes from his off-ball linebacker position at the sixth-highest frequency of players at that spot. His two sacks are tied for the most among off-ball linebackers, per PFF.
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post wrote about Miami's ferocious pass rush and No. 1 ranked third-down defense.
The Dolphins have the best third-down defense in the NFL, through six games. That Miami is first in anything is cause for celebration. But so too is how the Dolphins defense went about shutting out the Jets last Sunday.
Pressure. Pressure. Pressure.
October 23, 1966 - Miami earns first road win with a 20-13 decision over Houston at Rice Stadium. The win, featuring an 80-yard touchdown strike from George Wilson to Bo Roberson to start the scoring in the first quarter, improved the Dolphins record to 2-5.
The Dolphins have outscored the opposition by a collective 47 points this season. That +47 point differential ranks fourth in the AFC and sixth in the NFL.
