The Blitz: Developing Chemistry On Defense

That's all to say Baker really does everything. So, what does he attribute Miami's recent surge in defensive production? What is the reason for nine three-and-outs, four takeaways and eight sacks over the last two weeks?

"As a defense, we are definitely learning what different guys are comfortable doing," Baker said. "We're trusting each other more. At the same time, we have so many things we can improve on. I think as a defense, that's what we are so excited about. We are making plays now, but we left a lot of plays on the field we definitely could've took advantage of. I think as a defense, we're definitely excited and hungry; but we've got a lot more to prove."

Around the Beat

Baker has been an instrumental element of Miami's multiple defense. Baker comes on blitzes from his off-ball linebacker position at the sixth-highest frequency of players at that spot. His two sacks are tied for the most among off-ball linebackers, per PFF.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post wrote about Miami's ferocious pass rush and No. 1 ranked third-down defense.

The Dolphins have the best third-down defense in the NFL, through six games. That Miami is first in anything is cause for celebration. But so too is how the Dolphins defense went about shutting out the Jets last Sunday.

Pressure. Pressure. Pressure.