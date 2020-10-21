The Blitz: Captain Communication

Oct 21, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Travis Wingfield

Writer

October 21, 2020

It's back to work on a Wednesday ahead of a well-deserved weekend off. After back-to-back wins, the Dolphins will take Week 7 to rest up, self-scout and get ready for the Sean McVay and the Rams in Week 8.

Here's what's happening today in Davie.

They Said It

In Sunday's win over the Jets, center Ted Karras was PFF's highest-graded Dolphins run blocker and didn't allow a single quarterback pressure. It was his second pass protection shutout of the season (Week 2 vs. Buffalo) and he's been charged with just five pressures allowed in the Dolphins' first six games. Four of those pressures are hurries and one is a hit, meaning he hasn't allowed a sack all season

"Ted has been schooled well," Offensive Line Coach Steve Marshall said. "He has a great understanding of what defenses are trying to do and where the pressure points are. He's a consummate pro. He runs the ship up there and has been a great asset to all of those guys up front. And not only in the pass game but in the run game too. He's a true pro, that's what a pro center does."

Around the Beat

Dolphins tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe were both selected in the 2018 NFL Draft (Gesicki in the second round and Smythe in the fourth). The two have developed a relationship over their three years together, with a Will Ferrell and John C. Riley level bond, from the famed movie Step Brothers.

Did we just become best friends? Yep!

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post wrote about the connection between Gesicki and Smythe, and how Adam Shaheen has fit right in since coming over in a trade to Miami this summer.

"Yes, Durham!" Gesicki was caught on camera screaming after Smythe caught the touchdown. "Yesss! Yeahhh!"

Gesicki's enthusiasm was sincere. Gesicki ran the length of the sideline and onto the field to celebrated Smythe's catch out of a goal-line package.

"That was electric!" Gesicki said.

On this Day in Dolphins History

October 21, 1984 - Wide receiver Nat Moore catches a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dan Marino for the 58th touchdown of his Dolphin career, surpassing Larry Csonka's all-time club record of 57.

Stat of the Day

Emmanuel Ogbah is tied for fourth in the NFL with five sacks this season. According to Pro Football Focus, he has 25 quarterback pressures and 11 run stops – those two stats rank eighth and 12th among edge defenders.

Content On Tap

Emmanuel Ogbah is off to a red hot start to his Dolphins career; we'll feature Miami's disruptive defensive end on MiamiDolphins.com and play his exclusive interview on today's Drive Time podcast.

