The Blitz: Captain Communication

October 21, 2020

It's back to work on a Wednesday ahead of a well-deserved weekend off. After back-to-back wins, the Dolphins will take Week 7 to rest up, self-scout and get ready for the Sean McVay and the Rams in Week 8.

Here's what's happening today in Davie.

They Said It

In Sunday's win over the Jets, center Ted Karras was PFF's highest-graded Dolphins run blocker and didn't allow a single quarterback pressure. It was his second pass protection shutout of the season (Week 2 vs. Buffalo) and he's been charged with just five pressures allowed in the Dolphins' first six games. Four of those pressures are hurries and one is a hit, meaning he hasn't allowed a sack all season