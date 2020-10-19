Inside the Numbers | Dolphins 24, Jets 0

Playing for 60 Minutes

The NFL is on a rampant scoring pace. With 178 games down at press time and 4,530 total points scored, the 25.4 points per game league-wide is the most ever through six weeks. The Dolphins are 6.6 points below that mark and are tied for the second-fewest points allowed (18.8) with Pittsburgh and trail only Baltimore).

Amid the flurry of offensive firepower, the NFL hadn't seen a shutout through the first five weeks of the season – that changed in Week 6. After a smothering effort that saw more Jets punts in the first half than first downs gained, Miami had the challenge of protecting a big lead, but also preserving the goose egg on the scoreboard.

Head Coach Brian Flores was impressed with the way his team finished the game and played with the same intensity for 60 minutes.

"A lot of guys made plays, and they played for 60 minutes. I'm proud of that effort," Flores said. "That's the focus we need really throughout the week, and then you've got to execute and play well in the game, which I thought they did."

The Jets offense drove into Miami territory at the end of the third quarter, but a run stuff by Emmanuel Ogbah followed by an incomplete pass forced New York to trot out the field goal team. The 55-yarder sailed wide left and the shutout remained intact. Two drives later, the Jets were back in field goal range, but a sack by Ogbah netted a 28-yard loss and brought the punting team back onto the field.

"These guys like playing together, so when other guys make plays, whether it's offense, defense, special teams, you see a lot of excitement, a lot of energy," Flores said.