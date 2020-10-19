Inside the Numbers | Dolphins 24, Jets 0

Every Monday, we'll go inside the numbers from the previous game. We'll take a look at the snap counts, cumulative team stats for the season and advanced metrics from a variety of analytics sites such as Pro Football Focus, NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Reference.
Dolphins-Jets
(These statistical rankings do not include the Week 6 Monday Night Football games involving Buffalo, Kansas City, Dallas and Arizona).
All three of the Dolphins wins this season have been by double digits. It's the first time since 2014 that Miami has three wins in such convincing fashion. The wins by 18, 24 and 26 points help aid the AFC's third-best point differential (+47 behind Baltimore and Pittsburgh).
Sunday's win was the second straight by 20 or points, the first time with back-to-back wins in a single season by that margin since 1990 when Miami beat Indianapolis 27-7 and Phoenix 23-3.
Since 2016, the Dolphins are 21-14 at Hard Rock Stadium. The win was the fifth straight over the Jets at home and gave Miami victories in five of the last six overall meetings against them and seven of the past nine. The last time Miami shut out the New York Jets was the AFC Championship game (14-0) following the 1982 season. The Dolphins now have three wins in the last four games and eight in the past 15, on balance.
Holding the Jets to 148 net passing yards, combined with the 128 allowed vs. the 49ers last week, marks the first time since 2010 the Dolphins have limited opponents to fewer than 150 net passing yards in consecutive games (Nov. 14, 2010 vs. Tennessee and Nov. 18, 2010 vs. Chicago).
Dolphins NFL Offensive Rankings
|Stat
|Total
|NFL Rank
|Points Per Game
|26.7
|14th
|Total Offense
|354.4
|22nd
|Rushing
|105.2
|23rd
|Passing
|249.2
|17th
|3rd Down Conv.
|40.0%
|22nd
|Sacks Allowed
|10
|t-11th
The Dolphins were flagged for only 25 yards in the shutout victory. Miami's 28 penalties against are tied for 10th-fewest in the NFL and the 220 penalty yardage assessed against the Dolphins are the ninth-fewest in the NFL.
The Dolphins defense forced six punts and held the Jets to only five first downs in the opening half. It's the first time the Dolphins forced more punts than first downs allowed in the first half of a game since a 2017 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Dolphins Defensive Rankings
|Stat
|Total
|NFL Rank
|Scoring
|18.8
|3rd
|Total Defense
|360.2
|17th
|Rushing Defense
|124.2
|19th
|Passing Defense
|236.0
|17th
|3rd Down Conv.
|31.3%
|1st
|Sacks For
|17
|6th
Offense
Snap Counts
|Player
|Snaps Played (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|51 (91%)
|QB Tua Tagovailoa
|5 (9%)
|RB Myles Gaskin
|39 (70%)
|RB Matt Breida
|16 (29%)
|RB Patrick Laird
|6 (11%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|12 (21%)
|WR DeVante Parker
|46 (82%)
|WR Preston Williams
|40 (71%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|20 (36%)
|WR Isaiah Ford
|18 (32%)
|WR Lynn Bowden Jr.
|5 (9%)
|WR Mack Hollins
|3 (5%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|37 (66%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|19 (34%)
|TE Adam Shaheen
|15 (29%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|56 (100%)
|OL Ereck Flowers
|56 (100%)
|OL Ted Karras
|56 (100%)
|OL Robert Hunt
|56 (100%)
|OL Solomon Kindley
|55 (98%)
|OL Adam Pankey
|4 (7%)
Last week, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick talked about the catalog of information he's gathered over a 16-year career.
"A lot of it is experience and film study and just kind of years of accumulating this catalog in the back of mind of things that I really like," Fitzpatrick said of the trust he has in what he sees on any given play.
Sunday, when the Jets blitzed the Dolphins quarterback, he completed 5-of-8 passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus.
Myles Gaskin recorded a career-high 126 yards from scrimmage, which was also the most for a Dolphins running back since Kenyan Drake had 193 scrimmage yards against the Patriots in 2017. Gaskin averaged 2.83 yards after contact and a season-high 51 of his 91 rushing yards came after initial contact, per PFF.
Tight end Adam Shaheen caught his second touchdown in as many games and recorded a career-high 51 receiving yards. Tight end Durham Smythe caught the first touchdown pass of his career in the second quarter.
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant caught all four of his targets for a season-high 48 receiving yards.
Outside of the two sacks on Fitzpatrick, PFF didn't charge any other hits on the Miami quarterback. Center Ted Karras pitched a pass protection shutout and scored the highest run-blocking grade on the offensive line. Left tackle Jesse Davis surrendered only one quarterback pressure (a hurry) and left guard Ereck Flowers was credited with allowing just two hurries. All three players were on the field for 32 pass-blocking reps each; a total of three pressures on 96 pass blocking reps.
Collectively, the Dolphins line was charged with just 12 pressures on the day. Comparatively, the defense totaled 29 pressures.
Defense
Snap Counts
|Player
|Snaps Played (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DT Zach Sieler
|49 (69%)
|DT Christian Wilkins
|46 (65%)
|DT Raekwon Davis
|26 (37%)
|DT Benito Jones
|8 (11%)
|DE Emmanuel Ogbah
|53 (75%)
|DE Shaq Lawson
|43 (61%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|71 (100%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|49 (69%)
|LB Elandon Roberts
|33 (46%)
|LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
|18 (25%)
|LB Andrew Van Ginkel
|17 (24%)
|CB Byron Jones
|69 (97%)
|CB Nik Needham
|61 (86%)
|CB Xavien Howard
|60 (85%)
|CB Noah Igbinoghene
|13 (18%)
|CB Jamal Perry
|1 (1%)
|S Eric Rowe
|71 (100%)
|S Bobby McCain
|70 (99%)
|S Brandon Jones
|21 (30%)
|S Clayton Fejedelem
|1 (1%)
|S Kavon Frazier
|1 (1%)
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah picked up a pair of sacks, bringing his team-leading total to five for the season. It was the first two-sack game for a Dolphins defender since Cameron Wake and Akeem Spence both had two sacks in the 2018 home game vs. the Jets.
Ogbah's 10 quarterback pressures led the team, gave him 25 total on the season, and vaulted the Miami defensive end into eighth in the NFL among edge defenders in that category. He's also tied for 12th among edge defenders with 11 run stops.
Christian Wilkins picked up his second sack of the season. He also made three more run stops, giving him 13 on the season, tied for seventh among interior defensive linemen, per PFF.
Xavien Howard was targeted four times and did not allow a reception in the game. That's the second straight game where the opposing quarterback went 0-for-4 targeting Howard. He also has two interceptions and two pass breakups on those eight targets. On the season, opposing quarterbacks are completing just 46.2 percent of their passes when going at Howard with a passer rating of 49.0.
Eric Rowe was Miami's second-highest graded defender. He made 10 total tackles (2 run stops), logged two quarterback pressures and allowed only one yard receiving on two targets. He also had a pass breakup. Opposing quarterbacks average 4.87 yards per pass when targeting Rowe this season, per PFF.
Bobby McCain is PFF's 11th-highest graded safety this season. Opposing quarterbacks have a 0.0 passer rating when targeting McCain. He picked up two quarterback pressures and a pass breakup Sunday.
Linebacker Sam Eguavoen played a season-high 49 snaps, didn't allow a reception (0-for-1 passing), recorded two quarterback pressures and picked up a run stop.
Playing for 60 Minutes
The NFL is on a rampant scoring pace. With 178 games down at press time and 4,530 total points scored, the 25.4 points per game league-wide is the most ever through six weeks. The Dolphins are 6.6 points below that mark and are tied for the second-fewest points allowed (18.8) with Pittsburgh and trail only Baltimore).
Amid the flurry of offensive firepower, the NFL hadn't seen a shutout through the first five weeks of the season – that changed in Week 6. After a smothering effort that saw more Jets punts in the first half than first downs gained, Miami had the challenge of protecting a big lead, but also preserving the goose egg on the scoreboard.
Head Coach Brian Flores was impressed with the way his team finished the game and played with the same intensity for 60 minutes.
"A lot of guys made plays, and they played for 60 minutes. I'm proud of that effort," Flores said. "That's the focus we need really throughout the week, and then you've got to execute and play well in the game, which I thought they did."
The Jets offense drove into Miami territory at the end of the third quarter, but a run stuff by Emmanuel Ogbah followed by an incomplete pass forced New York to trot out the field goal team. The 55-yarder sailed wide left and the shutout remained intact. Two drives later, the Jets were back in field goal range, but a sack by Ogbah netted a 28-yard loss and brought the punting team back onto the field.
"These guys like playing together, so when other guys make plays, whether it's offense, defense, special teams, you see a lot of excitement, a lot of energy," Flores said.
"Guys were excited for Ogbah to make a play. Guys were excited about the potential to get a shutout," Flores added. "That's what I like to see, guys enjoying kind of the process of working through the week, prep and preparing, walk throughs, meeting, practice, and then going out and executing on a Sunday afternoon. I think they're just happy for each other and kind of reaping some of the fruits of their labor."