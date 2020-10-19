The Blitz: Dolphins Leapfrog into Second Place

October 19, 2020
The Dolphins are back to .500 after scoring their third victory by at least 18 points this season. The bye week is up next as Miami takes a well-deserved weekend off after climbing into second place in the AFC East.
Miami owns a +47 point differential, better than all but three teams in the league. Only Pittsburgh and Baltimore have better point differentials in the AFC.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
They Said It
Second-year defensive tackle Christian Wilkins picked up his second sack of the season when he took Joe Flacco down at the New York 5-yard line. Well-known among Dolphins fans for flying into the frame to celebrate with his offensive teammates, Wilkins got to celebrate his own big play Sunday.
After the game, Wilkins said his sack couldn't have happened without the help of his teammate, linebacker Sam Eguavoen.
"On that play, Sam just did a good job setting me up," Wilkins said. "He did a counter move inside and just hit the center and I was able to come free. So I had to make sure I found Sam because I wouldn't have made that played without him. That's the great thing about football; it's the ultimate team sport, and definitely, I know for a fact I wouldn't have made that play without Sam."
Around the Beat
Xavien Howard is tied for the lead in interceptions this year, a post he's grown accustomed to taking. After Kendall Fuller snagged his fourth interception of the season in the early window of Sunday games, Howard kept pace by grabbing his fourth in as many contests.
Howard, who now has 16 interceptions in his last 28 games played, leads all NFL players in that category since December of 2017. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post has more.
There is no defensive player in the NFL who even comes close to that type of coverage production. Howard is the most dangerous interceptor in the league.
"It's cool to be out there with one of the best," said fellow Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones. "That dude always finds a way to get the ball."
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
October 19, 2014 – Miami wins in Chicago 27-14 behind a pair of Ryan Tannehill touchdown passes and the trifecta (sack, fumble and recovery) from Cam Wake. Lamar Miller's 2-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds to play in the third quarter gave the Dolphins a commanding 21-7 lead before Wake's big play put the game on ice.
Stat of the Day
Xavien Howard, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, did not allow a reception for the second straight week. In games against the 49ers and Jets, Howard has two interceptions, two pass breakups and held opposing quarterbacks to 0-for-8 when throwing in his direction.
Content On Tap
Today, we'll go Inside the Numbers and closely examine the Dolphins' 24-0 win over the Jets. Plus, we'll recap the day on Top News and don't forget to check out the victory recap edition of Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.
