The Blitz: Dolphins Leapfrog into Second Place

They Said It

Second-year defensive tackle Christian Wilkins picked up his second sack of the season when he took Joe Flacco down at the New York 5-yard line. Well-known among Dolphins fans for flying into the frame to celebrate with his offensive teammates, Wilkins got to celebrate his own big play Sunday.

After the game, Wilkins said his sack couldn't have happened without the help of his teammate, linebacker Sam Eguavoen.

"On that play, Sam just did a good job setting me up," Wilkins said. "He did a counter move inside and just hit the center and I was able to come free. So I had to make sure I found Sam because I wouldn't have made that played without him. That's the great thing about football; it's the ultimate team sport, and definitely, I know for a fact I wouldn't have made that play without Sam."

Around the Beat

Xavien Howard is tied for the lead in interceptions this year, a post he's grown accustomed to taking. After Kendall Fuller snagged his fourth interception of the season in the early window of Sunday games, Howard kept pace by grabbing his fourth in as many contests.

Howard, who now has 16 interceptions in his last 28 games played, leads all NFL players in that category since December of 2017. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post has more.

There is no defensive player in the NFL who even comes close to that type of coverage production. Howard is the most dangerous interceptor in the league.

"It's cool to be out there with one of the best," said fellow Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones. "That dude always finds a way to get the ball."