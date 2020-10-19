Dolphins Shutout Jets 24-0, Week 6 Recap

Howard, over the last four seasons, is the NFL's premier ball hawk. The interception gives him 16 since December of 2017 despite playing in 28 of the possible 43 games. It's the most in the league in that span.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins tallied sack in the first half with some help from linebacker Sam Eguavoen. The pair teamed up on a stunt to get the Jets quarterback to the ground. Emmanuel Ogbah joined in on the fun by ending the Jets opening drive of the third quarter with his fourth sack of the season. He ended another Jets drive with a sack in the fourth quarter that created a massive loss of 28 yards.

Ogbah has a full sack in each of the last three games and at least a half sack in the last five games.

"We've been doing a lot of different things. Showing multiple looks," Wilkins said. "These guys work hard and want the quarterback. We work hard to get him."

"On the sack, Sam (Eguavoen) did a good job setting me up," Wilkins added. "He did a counter move inside, hit the center and I came free. I have to find him because I know for a fact I wouldn't have made that play without Sam."

The Dolphins offense found success early by turning to second-year running back Myles Gaskin. Miami opened the scoring with an eight-play, 64-yard drive that featured four rushes for 40 yards (three for 35 from Gaskin). The second-year back chipped in with a pair of receptions (one of which he pinned to the side of his helmet with one hand) for an additional 12 yards. Gaskin piled up 84 scrimmage yards in the first half and finished the day with 126 yards from scrimmage.

The first scoring drive was capped off with a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass to a wide open Adam Shaheen; he came open on a play that looked similar to the touchdown to open the 49ers game. Shaheen later set up his positional counterpart, Durham Smythe, for Miami's third touchdown of the game with a 43-yard reception running free down the middle of the field. Smythe capped the drive on a play similar to the one in which Shaheen concluded the first drive on -- running parallel to the goal line and hauling in a perfect throw from Fitzpatrick near the pylon in the front right corner of the end zone.

Despite the 24-point win, Shaheen says the Dolphins offense can produce more.