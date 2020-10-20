Top News: Same Guy Every Day

Ogbah is one of many new faces in Miami this year. The theme of the player acquisition process, and a theme of recent player press conferences, was a focus on players that love the game and players who prioritize the game.

"I think everyone just wants to do everything right, which is a good sign for our team," Karras said. "Everyone is striving to do the right thing. We're trending in the right direction, working really hard. We are holding each other accountable and it's a lot of fun to play on a team like that with a lot of big playmakers and a lot of talent."

Karras made that comment on Monday. Boyer offered his thoughts on the culture and chemistry of the Dolphins locker room today as he detailed rookie safety Brandon Jones' tackle for loss on a third-down-and-2 in the fourth quarter.

"Brandon Jones got that tackle for loss on that and you could see the excitement," Boyer said. "They were all happy for him and I think that's a credit to (Brian Flores) and (General Manager) Chris (Grier) for the culture that we have. When offensive guys are getting excited for the defensive guys, that's a pretty good sign."