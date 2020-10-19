Top News: Next Man Up

Working Together

The linebacker rush doesn't work without the down linemen occupying blockers and creating opportunities. The inverse of that statement also rings true. Eguavoen acknowledge the performance of the guys in front of him for making the linebackers' jobs easier.

"They work hard," Eguavoen said of the defensive line. "The way they use their hands and control blockers, it's crazy. Our linebackers coach, there's times in training camp where we'll be done watching film and he'll just pull up like d-line film, the way they're hitting the bags, the way they're hitting the sleds and everything like that. It's really a work of art of how much they truly emphasize things like that."

On defensive tackle Christian Wilkins' sack, he and Eguavoen teamed up on a pick stunt, a rush where one player screens the other's man. Eguavoen crashed into Wilkins' man and created space for him to come free and close down on the quarterback.

"Sam just did a good job setting me up," Wilkins said. "He did a counter move inside and just hit the center and I was able to come free. So I had to make sure I found Sam because I wouldn't have made that played without him. That's the great thing about football; it's the ultimate team sport, and definitely, I know for a fact I wouldn't have made that play without Sam."

The results on Sunday are a product of the team's work throughout the week. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has four sacks in his past three games, tied for second-most in the NFL in that span. Sunday, he talked about process of putting in the work throughout the week and trusting the game plan.

"It's just good film study, good coaching," Ogbah said. "Just let me go out there and do my thing and they trust me, I trust them. They put me in the right position to make plays."