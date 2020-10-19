Three Takeaways | John Congemi Analyzes Dolphins' Shutout Victory Over Jets

Once again this team started fast, jumping out to a 14-0 lead, and building it to 21-0 heading into halftime. In all three wins this season, the Dolphins have found ways to put drives together early in games and score points. Miami's offense holds a 45-17 score advantage in the first quarter of games this season. But it's not just the offense that's starting early in games. The defense and special teams are playing a huge role in setting up excellent field position for the offense. The average starting field position for the Dolphins offense was approximately 25 yards better that what the Jets enjoyed on Sunday. That's two and a half first downs before the ball is even snapped. There was one point in the second quarter where quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and company started three consecutive drives in Jets territory. The last of those three drives started on the Jets 48-yard line and three plays later, Fitzpatrick found tight end Durham Smythe for a four-yard touchdown pass. Special teams have been stellar all season long and they were again a big part of the win on Sunday. Placekicker Jason Sanders stayed perfect on the season, making his one field goal attempt from 24 yards out. He's been so good that when the Dolphins offense crosses midfield, they have a high percentage to come away with points. Punter Matt Haack did his part by keeping the Jets offense on a long field. Five of his seven punts landed inside the New York 20 yard line, making it difficult for the Jets offense to string positive plays together. Lastly, returner Jakeem Grant has a knack for making the first defender miss, averaging 13.8 yards on punt returns with a long of 30 yards.