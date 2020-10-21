Emmanuel Ogbah: Following His Father's Humble Footsteps

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound, long-armed do-it-all defender leads the Dolphins with five sacks. Those five sacks are tied for fourth-most in the league and his 25 QB pressures are tied for eighth in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. That production is part of the equation for why Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores is pleased with Ogbah's start to his Miami career.

"He's played multiple positions," Flores said. "He's smart, he's tough. I think he's done a good job."

In addition to the pass-rushing prowess, Ogbah is holding up his end of the bargain in the running game. PFF tracks a stat they call run stops, which accounts for tackles in the running game made within two yards of the line scrimmage. Ogbah has 11 run stops – the 12th-highest mark among all edge defenders in 2020.

"The sacks are the big stat for a lot of people but I think he's doing a good job in the run game, setting the edge, tackling," Flores said. "When he has to deal with a double-team block, he deals with it and has no problem taking on a double and freeing up another guy. Those are the plays that aren't flash plays, but they are important plays for any team."

Six games into his fifth NFL season, Ogbah is on track to set career highs across the board. He has a sack in each of the last three games and at least half of a sack in the last five. At the ripe age of 26, Ogbah is in the sweet spot of his football career where the rare physical traits are still very much apparent, but he can now attribute added wisdom as a factor for his current hot streak

"As I get older, my feel for the game grows," Ogbah said. "The saying goes when you get older, you get wiser and that's true for me. It helps me stay focused when watching film. I see things I didn't see before, just watching the little details. That's really helped my game."

From his collegiate days, Ogbah quickly learned the importance of conditioning. Playing in a spread out conference like the Big 12, the Oklahoma State defense's mantra was to run. Then run some more. And when they were done running, they ran some more.

Now a grizzled vet, Ogbah leans of the youthful energy of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins for a two-way-street of accountability.

"We inspire each other and take pride when we're out there," Ogbah said of his relationship with Wilkins. "We make sure everyone's playing together and playing hard. He gets on my butt if I'm not running to the ball and we hold each other accountable."

Is there anything else Wilkins does that sticks out in Ogbah's mind?