Kyle Van Noy's Many Passions Share a Common Thread of Service

Since his older brother Travis often got the best of him in sports, Kyle developed his skills on the sticks as a way to even the score.

"There's the Sega Genesis, but if I have to say the O.G. Nintendo 64 with Super Smash Bros., Mario Kart, you got NFL Blitz on there," he said. "Just all of those bring back good memories of beating up my brother in video games. He was older so he would always beat me in sports but it was my way of getting him back by beating him in video games."

"I look at my parents as my birth parents and my brother as my brother," he added. "I don't really know any different and I don't want to know any different."

Now, in adulthood, Van Noy challenges fans to accomplish what his brother could not by taking him down on his Twitch streams. While video games are an escape, an avenue to clear his mind from the rigors of professional football, the man with six sacks in his first season as a Miami Dolphin is using his eSports streams as another avenue of giving back.

"I wanted to create an avenue outside of football," he said. "I have my own eSports company called XSET. We're a diverse, growing community that just wants to be different. We're already considered one of the top 10 eSports companies in the world and we've only been going since July."

"It's nice to be able to both voice your opinion and get feedback," he continued. "It allows people to understand who you are as a person. I do giveaways on my Twitch from tickets to games, to autographs, I've done all sorts of stuff and we'll do one for Christmas too so make sure you stay tuned."

A tremendous teaser. To get involved with the giveaways and find Van Noy's streaming station, give him a follow on Twitter @KVN_03.

On the topic of teasers, the Dolphins' first four games of the season showcased a competitive team that was coming up just short on the final scoreboard. That all started to change in Week 5 when the team took its first cross-country road trip to San Francisco. The Dolphins broke out of a 1-3 funk with a resounding 43-17 victory over the 2019 NFC Champion 49ers.

That trip, Van Noy says, was a galvanizing experience for this young Dolphins team.

"It was our first time as a team to be able to hang out and grow together," he said. "It was a long flight. On Saturday we were able to hang out after our walkthroughs and meetings and watch other player's old alma maters and chit-chat and everybody just got to know each other a little better. It was kind of a family moment on that road trip and then we played an amazing game."

The Dolphins are 8-2 since that weekend in the Bay Area. A trip that unveiled how special this group of young men is that has been assembled in Miami.

"I think it's a combination of good players and good coaches," he said. "We feed off of everybody's juice. You can't just pinpoint one thing. We've got smart players, physical players, players that can do multiple roles. The one thing we have in common is we're all hungry to win. When you have that one common goal, everybody can accept their roles and when they get their shot, they want to produce for the team and not be the problem."

"We've created a high standard and we're just trying to reach that and go beyond that standard," he added.

Van Noy is a man of many passions. He uses his love of football, eSports and his own experiences to make charitable contributions to his community – enough so that he was nominated as the team's representative for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship award.