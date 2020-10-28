Bobby McCain: A Leader On and Off the Field

A product of McCain's tutelage as the quarterback of the defense, the Dolphins boast the third-best scoring defense in the NFL at just 18.8 points per game allowed. Aside from his 21 total tackles, two quarterback hits, four pass breakups, interception and 0.0 passer rating allowed according to PFF, getting guys lined up is just as crucial as his actions after the whistle.

"I think Bobby has accepted the responsibility of what we want out of the free safety position in being a primary communicator," Dolphins Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander said. "What allows him to do so is his understanding of the defense and his understanding of not just his 1/11th but everybody, and getting guys where they need to be, in positions to make plays."

The captain's duties are not exclusive to the field. Accountability, showing up on time, putting in the daily work – these are all tenets of McCain's professionalism and lessons he's taken away from a life in sports.

"As a kid, there were several moments where sports taught me responsibility," McCain said. "Sports teach you to be on time. They teach you accountability to yourself and to your teammates. There are several moments where I look back and say 'man that made me a better player, a better man and hopefully one day a better husband and father.'"

Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores is a stickler for the details. Knowing the situation and being prepared to react accordingly are non-negotiables for wearing the aqua and orange under his watch. Flores appreciates McCain not just for his production, but for his ability to convey that message relentlessly.

"You need someone to kind of remind guys to watch this or watch that," Flores said. "If it's third down, watch the sticks. I think we all kind of need reminders, and he's taken on that role and really embraced it. I'd say it's fair to say he's the quarterback of the defense."