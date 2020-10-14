Dolphins Safety Eric Rowe is Spooking Opposing Quarterbacks

"He has to have recognition of cracks, splits, and be able to fit in the run game and see pulling guards," Alexander explained. "When you come from cornerback, you're not exposed to that so it's just different nuances, different keys and different movements to the position."

Before he was second on the team in tackles (both in 2019 and in 2020), Rowe was strictly a cornerback. A position change is a drop in the bucket as far as adversity is concerned.

After four years in the league with Philadelphia and New England, Rowe signed a one-year deal in 2019 with Miami. Missing 15 of a possible 36 games with various injuries through the first four years of his professional career, Rowe had to fall back on his fighter's mentality.

"I've been through it all," Rowe said. "The lows with the injuries, the highs with the playoffs and Super Bowl runs. I've been at the top and the bottom, and finding out what you learn from both is how much work you need to consistently to put in just to compete in this league because if you don't get better, you get worse."

Rowe's even-keel approach is far from exclusive to his personality as it echoes throughout the facility. It starts with the head coach, and the quarterback helps relay Brian Flores' message to the players. Rowe detailed a players only meeting that Ryan Fitzpatrick had called.