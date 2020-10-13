Top News: Dolphins Defense Making Strides At All Three Levels

Leading up to the season and into September, Dolphins coaches praised Van Ginkel's work in the weight room. Adding functional strength and increasing his ability to beat blocks were focal points for the 2019 fifth-round draft choice.

"(Van Ginkel's) gotten stronger since we've gotten him," Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores said. "He's made a lot of improvement."

"I think the biggest thing 'Gink' has done for himself is he got a lot stronger at the point of attack," Dolphins Outside Linebackers Coach Austin Clark said.

"He's a worker bee. He works at his craft every day," Dolphins Linebackers Coach Anthony Campanile said. "He's always trying to do extra. He's up in this facility as much as he can be."

Van Ginkel's pass-rush prowess was well-documented dating back to his college days at Wisconsin. The former Badger recorded 12 sacks and four forced fumbles in his two years in Madison. As a Dolphin, Van Ginkel is heating up quarterbacks and providing a thorn in the side of tight ends, pulling guards and anyone that tries him in the running game.

"He prepares extremely well. He's watching tape up until the day of the game," Clark said. "He's versatile; he uses his hands extremely well. That's something I think he worked on in the offseason to get better in the run game, and I think we've seen that."

Interception Machine