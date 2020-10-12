Inside the Numbers | Dolphins 43, 49ers 17

"I said last week, with all the questions coming our way, about just putting all my focus in preparing for this game, getting my guys prepared and getting them ready to go, that's the winning formula," Fitzpatrick said. "That's the way do it in this league and that's how you overcome poor performances. I couldn't wait to get back out there on the field and the fact that [Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores] 'Flo' has as much confidence as he does in me, that goes a long way for me."

"Now the other end of it, everybody's going to be patting us on the back, so ignoring that and making sure that we're still preparing the same way and go out there and beat whoever we're playing next week with the schedule [is important]," the Miami quarterback added.

Josh Boyer saw his defense notch five sacks, three takeaways and limit last year's NFC Super Bowl representative to just 17 points.

Flores was happy with the way the Dolphins coaching staff and defense prepared throughout the week.

"Our defensive coaching staff did a really nice job this week getting these guys prepared against a good offense," Flores said. "If we continue to prepare the way we prepared, we at least put ourselves in position to play well."

McCain, the veteran safety and a captain on defense, helps convey the importance of preparation to the rest of the roster.