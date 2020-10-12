Inside the Numbers | Dolphins 43, 49ers 17

Every Monday, we'll go inside the numbers from the previous game. We'll take a look at the snap counts, cumulative team stats for the season, and advanced metrics from a variety of analytics sites such as Pro Football Focus, NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Reference.
Dolphins-49ers
(These statistical rankings do not include the Week 5 Monday Night Football game including the Saints and Chargers, nor the Tuesday Titans-Bills tilt).
Miami's two wins this season have come in grand fashion. Thanks to convincing victories over Jacksonville and San Francisco, the Dolphins point differential is +23. The 49ers are the only other team in the league with a sub .500 record and a positive point differential (+10). The Dolphins +23 differential is equal to the 4-0 Buffalo Bills and better than both the unbeaten Tennessee Titans (+6) and the 4-1 Chicago Bears (+5).
The Dolphins' 43 points scored yesterday is the most since scoring 44 in a win vs. Houston on October 25, 2015. The last time Miami scored at least 43 points in a road game was on September 21, 1986 when they lost in overtime to the rival Jets, 45-51. It's tied for the sixth-most points in a road game in team history.
The defense limited the 49ers to just 128 net passing yards, the fewest allowing in a game by the Dolphins since holding Jacksonville to 118 net passing yards on December 23, 2018.
Team Stats
The offensive explosion helped the Dolphins offensive rankings substantially. With an average of 27.2 points per game, Miami is tied for 12th in scoring and 20th in total offense (364.8 yards per game). The passing offense ranks 15th (260.6 YPG) and the 104.2 rushing YPG ranks 21st in the NFL.
The Dolphins rank 12th with 33.0 percent of their plays resulting in a first down. Converting third downs at a clip of 44.3 percent ranks 14th in the NFL and the eight sacks allowed is tied for the 10th-fewest. Only eight teams have fewer than Miami's five total turnovers.
The defense's numbers got quite a boost from the blowout win, too. Allowing only 22.6 points per game, Miami's scoring defense ranks ninth in the NFL. With an average of 379.6 yards per game allowed, the Dolphins rank 18th in total defense, 21st in passing defense (253.6 net yards per game) and 20th in run defense (126.0 YPG).
The Dolphins have sacked the opposing quarterback 14 times, that's tied for seventh-best in the league. Opposing offenses are converting 38 percent of their third downs, good for seventh-best for the Dolphins defense.
Miami holds the current title for most consecutive games with a takeaway (11) dating back to 2019. With eight takeaways in the first five games, the Dolphins are tied for sixth in the league.
Brian Flores' team is tied for the eighth-fewest penalties (23) committed and tied for the 10th-fewest yardage assessed against (195).
Offense
Snap Counts
|Player
|Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|67 (100%)
|RB Myles Gaskin
|42 (63%)
|RB Matt Breida
|21 (31%)
|RB Patrick Laird
|10 (15%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|23 (34%)
|WR DeVante Parker
|53 (79%)
|WR Preston Williams
|40 (60%)
|WR Isaiah Ford
|24 (36%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|14 (21%)
|WR Mack Hollins
|10 (15%)
|WR Lynn Bowden Jr.
|10 (15%)
|TE Adam Shaheen
|38 (57%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|30 (45%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|67 (100%)
|OL Ereck Flowers
|67 (100%)
|OL Ted Karras
|67 (100%)
|OL Solomon Kindley
|67 (100%)
|OL Robert Hunt
|67 (100%)
|OL Adam Pankery
|18 (27%)
|OL Julie'n Davenport
|2 (3%)
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's 84.8 Total QBR is fifth-best in the NFL. It didn't really matter what the 49ers defense called, Fitzpatrick was efficient to all areas and against all types of rushes. Without pressure, Fitzpatrick completed 17-of-19 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. With pressure, he was 5-of-9 for 61 yards and a touchdown. When the 49ers blitzed, Fitzpatrick was 10-of-12 for 79 yards and two touchdowns. On throws 20-plus yards downfield, Fitzpatrick was 5-of-6 for 199 yards and two touchdowns. All of these starts are according to Pro Football Focus.
Running back Myles Gaskin produced the first 20-yard run (21 yards in the fourth quarter) for Miami this season. Gaskin led the way in yards per carry at 3.6, but Matt Breida led the way with 2.56 average yards after initial contact. That's the first time this season Gaskin didn't lead the running backs in that category.
Tight end Mike Gesicki caught five of his six targets with each reception coming against a different defender. He had a catch on a cornerback, safety and linebacker in the game, showing his ability to matchup with anyone. His 15.6 yards per reception is second among all NFL tight ends with at least 10 receptions.
Wide receiver Preston Williams is sixth in the NFL in yards per reception averaging 19.5 yards per catch (min. 10 receptions). He caught four of five targets for 106 yards, good for 21.2 yards per target.
DeVante Parker produced significant stats with only three targets. He posted 50 yards and a touchdown, an average of 16.7 yards per target.
The Dolphins offensive line allowed only seven pressures on Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick was hit only three times in the game.
Defense
Snap Counts
|Player
|Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DT Zach Sieler
|44 (69%)
|DT Christian Wilkins
|37 (58%)
|DT Davon Godchaux
|26 (41%)
|DT Raekwon Davis
|11 (17%)
|DE Emmanuel Ogbah
|43 (67%)
|DE Tyshun Render
|8 (12%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|63 (98%)
|LB Kyle Van Noy
|56 (88%)
|LB Andrew Van Ginkel
|46 (72%)
|LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
|37 (58%)
|LB Elandon Roberts
|30 (47%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|8 (12%)
|CB Byron Jones
|56 (88%)
|CB Xavien Howard
|54 (84%)
|CB Nik Needham
|33 (52%)
|CB Jamal Perry
|13 (20%)
|CB Noah Igbinoghene
|10 (16%)
|S Bobby McCain
|56 (88%)
|S Eric Rowe
|55 (86%)
|S Kavon Frazier
|9 (14%)
|S Brandon Jones
|9 (14%)
Cornerback Xavien Howard earned PFF's highest grade on defense. He was targeted in coverage four times and didn't allow a reception, intercepted a pass and broke up another. Howard's counterpart, Byron Jones, was targeted three times for just one reception and 20 yards. In total, seven targets for 20 yards against the starting cornerbacks, an average of 2.86 yards per target.
Linebacker Jerome Baker was all over the field and all over the stat sheet. He made eight tackles (four for run stops), had two quarterback pressures (including a sack), and allowed only 19 receiving yards on five targets.
Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel added two pressures, a sack, six tackles (five run stops) and forced a fumble. Kamu Grugier-Hill produced two quarterback pressures on nine pass rush reps.
Defensive tackle Zach Sieler, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and linebacker Elandon Roberts led Miami with three pressures each, all three recording a sack.
Safety Eric Rowe continues his masterful work in coverage. He allowed two receptions on six targets for 31 yards including just one for 12 yards going up against George Kittle. Bobby McCain didn't allow a completion and intercepted a pass in addition to three tackles without any misses.
Preparation Produces Results
The nature of the NFL puts a majority focus on the last game. Players and coaches field questions about the current state of the team based upon the most recent 60 minutes on Sundays. Ryan Fitzpatrick has detailed his even-keel approach after tough losses and runaway wins.
"I said last week, with all the questions coming our way, about just putting all my focus in preparing for this game, getting my guys prepared and getting them ready to go, that's the winning formula," Fitzpatrick said. "That's the way do it in this league and that's how you overcome poor performances. I couldn't wait to get back out there on the field and the fact that [Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores] 'Flo' has as much confidence as he does in me, that goes a long way for me."
"Now the other end of it, everybody's going to be patting us on the back, so ignoring that and making sure that we're still preparing the same way and go out there and beat whoever we're playing next week with the schedule [is important]," the Miami quarterback added.
Josh Boyer saw his defense notch five sacks, three takeaways and limit last year's NFC Super Bowl representative to just 17 points.
Flores was happy with the way the Dolphins coaching staff and defense prepared throughout the week.
"Our defensive coaching staff did a really nice job this week getting these guys prepared against a good offense," Flores said. "If we continue to prepare the way we prepared, we at least put ourselves in position to play well."
McCain, the veteran safety and a captain on defense, helps convey the importance of preparation to the rest of the roster.
"It starts in practice," McCain said. "Each and every week at practice, just making sure we're on the details, making sure we have the right game plan ready to go, and understanding that playing complementary football wins you football games in this league."