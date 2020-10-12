Dolphins 49ers Week 5 Recap

Coming into the game, Miami's longest offensive play measured 27 yards. Sunday, the Dolphins offense topped that high-water mark five different times.

The longest play went for 70 yards from Fitzpatrick to tight end Mike Gesicki with a beautiful, lofted pass that led to a big run after the catch. The game started with a 47-yard strike to Preston Williams, who also scored on a pass of 32 yards in the third quarter. That play came one snap after a screen pass to Matt Breida netted 31 yards. DeVante Parker's touchdown on third-and-goal from the 22-yard line was his second-longest catch on the day (28 yards earlier in the first quarter). Parker's touchdown was the longest third-and-goal (22 yards) conversion in the NFL since December 17, 2001 (New Orleans, Aaron Brooks to Willie Jackson), per Elias Sports Bureau.

Fitzpatrick was 5-for-6 with 199 yards and two touchdowns on passes that traveled 20 or more yards in the game.

"We got off to a great start with the deep one to Preston," Fitzpatrick said. "Just evaluating the few games before, we haven't taken enough chances downfield to give our guys chances. We've got some big guys and guys that can run and so that was part of our game plan. This is a team that's very resilient and I think we showed that today."

"We ran the ball well late in the game," Flores said. "(Offensive Coordinator) Chan (Gailey) called a really good game. Our offensive coaching staff put together a good plan and the players went out and executed it. Credit goes to our players and I thought it was a good team victory."