Three Takeaways | John Congemi Analyzes Dolphins' Win in San Francisco

The Miami defense wanted to have some fun as well, and they got their hands on the football with consistency. This group recorded two interceptions, five sacks and seven passes defended while pressuring 49ers quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Beatherd. The defense had the San Francisco offense confused and frustrated all day long, limiting the 49ers to just 128 passing yards. They got off to a fast start, forcing a three and out on their first defensive series, and that led directly to a touchdown by the Dolphins offense. Multiple defensive looks at the line of scrimmage seemed to confuse the San Francisco offensive lineman, and that led to the consistent pressure from the Dolphins front seven. I mentioned the five sacks, but this defense also tallied eight quarterback hits and two strip-sacks. One by defensive end/linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and the other by defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. Ogbah's fourth quarter strip was recovered by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. The secondary flew around and held tight pass coverage for 60 minutes. It was safety Bobby McCain and corner Xavien Howard who came up with the takeaways, both leading to Sanders field goals. It was also great to see a healthy Byron Jones contributing and his speed and agility adds to an already aggressive secondary. The best performance might have been by safety Eric Rowe, completely shutting down 49ers tight end George Kittle. Kittle is arguably a top three tight end in the entire league, was coming off of a 15 catch night last week against the Eagles. Rowe allowed just four receptions for 44 yards, and played in Kittle's kitchen all day long.