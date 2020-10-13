The Blitz: Football with Friends

Injury Report

The first injury report for next Sunday's game vs. the Jets will be available Wednesday.

They Said It

Gesicki caught a 70-yard pass from Fitzpatrick Sunday, the longest play for Miami this season. It was also the longest play since Week 11 in 2018 when Ryan Tannehill found Leonte Carroo for a 74-yard touchdown in Indianapolis.

Since Fitzpatrick's arrival, Gesicki has been compiling gaudy stats, ranking among the league's top tight ends. His 15.6 yards per reception is second this year among all those at his position with at least 10 catches. He's only been in the league for three years, but the Penn State product didn't mince his words when revealing his favorite player and teammate.

"(Fitzpatrick) is the greatest teammate I've played with," Gesicki said. "If I could play with him for the next 15 years, I would do it. He's the man. I love playing with him and he's helped me out a ton, so I'll always be appreciative of him."

Perhaps Fitzpatrick draws on Gesicki's youth to maintain that vibrant, youthful spirit that has endeared him to Dolphins fans everywhere. His comments after the Week 3 win in Jacksonville made headlines.

"Every time Mike scores a touchdown or makes a catch, the look on his face is like he's never caught a ball before," Fitzpatrick said. "I feel like the luckiest guy in the world sometimes getting to go outside and play football with my friends."

Around the Beat

Fitzpatrick may be young in spirit, but the guys in front of him are young in every sense of the word. With rookie Austin Jackson placed on injured reserve Friday, the Dolphins called upon another rookie in the form of second-round pick Robert Hunt to shape the offensive line. Hunt stepped in at right tackle and performed admirably in place of Jesse Davis, who seamlessly swapped sides and held down the left tackle position.