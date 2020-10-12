Top News: Relentless, Lockdown Defense

"I could tell (Flores) was smiling underneath his mask," Jones said behind an ear-to-ear grin. "I don't know why Christian (Wilkins) did that. Christian's a fool, so he's going to find a way to have fun with the game. It was cool to see, especially to cap the win off in that manner."

Despite his defensive background, Flores cracks a smile any time the Dolphins produce positive plays. Defensively, in the kicking game, or scoring points, the head coach just likes to win.

"Every time we step on the field, we're looking to win," Flores said. "That's how we prepare. That's how we compete."

"Any time we get a turnover, I'm excited," he added. "Every time we make a big play defensively, make a play in the kicking game, or score, you can pretty much assume I'm smiling through my mask."

Tight end Mike Gesicki said that moment was indicative of the team buying in to Flores' program. The mindset of being team-first players who are willing to sacrifice for the greater good of the team.

"Everybody trusts Coach Flores and we rally around him," Gesicki said. "You have to buy into the head coaching and I think that's what everyone has done."

Offensive Fireworks

Gesicki's 70-yard play helped push his yards per reception mark on the season to 15.6, second among all NFL tight ends with at least 10 receptions. It was one of five plays offensively for Miami that eclipsed the previous season-high for longest gain (27 yards from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Gesicki in Week 2).

The Dolphins third-year tight end talked about that play in his Monday media availability.

"I kind of knew I was getting the ball before the play because when we came out of the huddle, 'Fitz' (Ryan Fitzpatrick) said 'Hey, Mike come on.' Whenever he says my name, I'm like it doesn't matter if I have 10 guys around me, he's going to throw it up to me," Gesicki said.

That style of play has endeared Gesicki to the 16-year veteran quarterback, who ranks fourth in total QBR and is Pro Football Focus' 10th-highest graded quarterback on the season.

"He's the greatest teammate I've played with," Gesicki said. "The thing that makes him special is that he makes the guys around him better players. If I could play with him for the next 15 years, I would do it. He's the man."

With touchdown drives on the first two possessions of the game, Miami did something the organization hasn't accomplished since 2011. The Dolphins also opened the Week 3 game in Jacksonville with back-to-back touchdowns, just as they did on Sunday in San Francisco.

Flores gave all the credit to Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey for the offense's eruption. After the 43-point onslaught, Miami is now 12th in the NFL in scoring at 27.2 points per game.