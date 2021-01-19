Breaking Down All 29 Dolphins Takeaways

On most turnovers, multiple pieces come together to create the big play. Coverage pairing with the rush, multiple hats to the ball to cause a fumble, the pass rush working symbiotically to generate team pressure -- no one player is every solely responsible for the big plays. Howard led the Dolphins with 10 interceptions. He also forced one fumble and was in the hit that helped cause another putting him around the ball on 12 of Miami's takeaways. Ogbah forced three fumbles, but he also put pressure on the opposing quarterback on nine of the interceptions the Dolphins pulled down giving him a pressure or sack on 12 of the takeaways. Kyle Van Noy forced two fumbles, recovered two more, and his tipped pass against the Bengals was intercepted by Nik Needham giving him a direct hand in five of the 29 takeaways.