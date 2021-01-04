The Blitz: The Takeaway Streak

January 4, 2020
The 2020 season has reached its conclusion and Miami's 10 wins were not enough to qualify for the AFC playoffs. The Dolphins won nine of the final 12 games in a season in which they were the second-youngest team in the NFL.
Today on the Blitz, two veteran players reflect on the 2020 season, Xavien Howard joins the double-digit club, the sack production of Miami linebackers, and la ook ahead to what's next today on MiamiDolphins.com.
They Said It
The postgame mood was understandably somber as the Dolphins suffered a loss in the Week 17 finale. Amid immediate reactions and emotion, a pair of Miami's most-veteran players spoke about the direction of the team and what the 2020 season told them about what's brewing in South Florida.
"The season we had last year to this year is a night-and-day difference," offensive lineman Jesse Davis said. "I think this is a great group. We have a really good team from top-down. I just think overall, I think we can fight, we've shown we can improve. We can hang with some teams, but tonight wasn't what we've been able to perform."
"I feel like we got something here," Howard said. "Everybody believes in (Head Coach Brian) Flores and we believe in everybody on the staff. We all put in the work even though we came short, but I feel like the future is bright."
The Takeaway Streak
Howard's 10th interception of the season tied the franchise record with Dick Westmoreland (1967). Howard led the league in interceptions and passes defensed (20) this season.
It was fellow cornerback Byron Jones' interception that extended Miami's takeaway streak to 22 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. It's the longest takeaway streak for the Dolphins since the team had 42 straight games with a takeaway between 1982-1985.
It was also Jones' second interception of the season, a career high.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
January 4, 1986 - The Dolphins rally from a 21-3 deficit to defeat the Cleveland Browns 24-21 in an AFC divisional playoff game. Miami is led offensively by Tony Nathan's 10 receptions for 101 yards and rookie Ron Davenport's two touchdowns.
Stat of the Day
Andrew Van Ginkel's first-quarter sack of Bills quarterback Josh Allen Sunday gave him five for the season. The 2020 Dolphins were the first in franchise history to have three different players whose primary position is linebacker record at least five sacks. Jerome Baker had seven, Kyle Van Noy six and Van Ginkel 5.5 sacks in 2020.
Content on Tap
We'll go Inside the Numbers one last time with a cumulative look at where the Dolphins landed at the end of the 2020 season as a team and in the individual metrics.
In case you missed it, our recap content is available on MiamiDolphins.com. You can find the game recap, the Sunday spotlight, John Congemi's three takeaways and the recap Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield, available wherever you get your podcasts.