The Blitz: The Takeaway Streak

January 4, 2020

The 2020 season has reached its conclusion and Miami's 10 wins were not enough to qualify for the AFC playoffs. The Dolphins won nine of the final 12 games in a season in which they were the second-youngest team in the NFL.

Today on the Blitz, two veteran players reflect on the 2020 season, Xavien Howard joins the double-digit club, the sack production of Miami linebackers, and la ook ahead to what's next today on MiamiDolphins.com.

They Said It

The postgame mood was understandably somber as the Dolphins suffered a loss in the Week 17 finale. Amid immediate reactions and emotion, a pair of Miami's most-veteran players spoke about the direction of the team and what the 2020 season told them about what's brewing in South Florida.

"The season we had last year to this year is a night-and-day difference," offensive lineman Jesse Davis said. "I think this is a great group. We have a really good team from top-down. I just think overall, I think we can fight, we've shown we can improve. We can hang with some teams, but tonight wasn't what we've been able to perform."