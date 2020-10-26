Inside the Numbers | Bye Week Review

Individual Notes

*All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus' signature stats

Running back Myles Gaskin's 340 rushing yards and 18 first downs both rank 23rd in the NFL. His 225 yards after contact and 2.74 average both rank 18th among backs with at least 40 carries.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker is 22nd among receivers with at least 20 pass targets in yards per route run. Preston Williams is tied for 20th in the league with three touchdown receptions. Mike Gesicki is seventh among tight ends with 282 receiving yards.

Solomon Kindley and Ereck Flowers have allowed eight pressures each; that's tied for the 11th-fewest among all guards. Ted Karras is one of 14 NFL centers without a sack allowed (min. 200 pass-blocking snaps both for guards and centers).

Emmanuel Ogbah is tied for 11th among edge defenders with 25 quarterback pressures. His five sacks are tied for seventh-most in the NFL and his 11 run stops (tackles within two yards of the line of scrimmage) are tied for 16th in the league.

Christian Wilkins is 11th among interior defensive linemen with 13 run stops.

Linebacker Jerome Baker's 46 total tackles are 28th in the NFL. Kyle Van Noy's 12 quarterback pressures are second among off-ball linebackers. Elandon Roberts is tied for 13th with five QB pressures among the same position group.

Safety Bobby McCain has a passer rating against of 0.0 according to the PFF. He's the only defensive back with more than 100 snaps who can say that. Eric Rowe's five pass breakups are tied for second among NFL safeties.

Cornerback Xavien Howard has a passer rating against of 49.0 – second-best among cornerbacks with at least 20 pass targets. His four interceptions are tied for the most in the NFL.