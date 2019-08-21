Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 12:55 PM

Dolphins Sign Jakeem Grant To Contract Extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Jakeem Grant to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

Grant_Jakeem

Jakeem Grant

#19 WR

  • Height: 5-7
  • Weight: 171 lbs
  • College: Texas Tech

Grant has played in 42 career games with two starts in three seasons (2016-18) with the Dolphins. He has totaled 34 receptions for 471 yards (13.9 avg.) and four touchdowns along with five carries for 18 yards (3.6 avg.). Grant has also returned 58 kickoffs for 1,453 yards (25.1 avg.) and one touchdown, and 59 punts for 583 yards (9.9 avg.) and two touchdowns. His three special teams return touchdowns are tied for the most in team history. Grant was originally a sixth-round pick (186th overall) by Miami in the 2016 NFL draft.

