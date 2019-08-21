Dolphins Sign Jakeem Grant To Contract Extension

Grant has played in 42 career games with two starts in three seasons (2016-18) with the Dolphins. He has totaled 34 receptions for 471 yards (13.9 avg.) and four touchdowns along with five carries for 18 yards (3.6 avg.). Grant has also returned 58 kickoffs for 1,453 yards (25.1 avg.) and one touchdown, and 59 punts for 583 yards (9.9 avg.) and two touchdowns. His three special teams return touchdowns are tied for the most in team history. Grant was originally a sixth-round pick (186th overall) by Miami in the 2016 NFL draft.