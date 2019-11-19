Inside The Numbers: Jakeem Grant Makes Dolphins History

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant made Dolphins history with his fourth career kick return for a touchdown, and we break it down statistically:
- Grant now has two punt returns and two kickoff returns for touchdowns; the first kickoff return came in the 2018 season opener against the Tennessee Titans. His first punt return for a touchdown also came against Tennessee, but in his rookie season of 2016 and his second punt return for a score was against the Cincinnati Bengals last season.
- Grant broke the tie he shared with Mercury Morris, who had three kickoff returns for touchdowns from 1969-71; Freddie Solomon, who had two punt returns and one kickoff return for touchdowns from 1975-77; and Ted Ginn Jr., who returned a punt for a touchdown in 2007 and two kickoffs in the same game in 2009.
- With his four returns for touchdowns, Grant now is tied for third in franchise history in that category. Jason Taylor leads the way with nine returns for scores, followed by Reshad Jones with six, and Dick Anderson, Zach Thomas and Grant with four.
- The Dolphins now have 14 kickoff returns for touchdowns in their history, with Morris (3), Ginn (2) and Grant (2) the players with more than one. The others were produced by Joe Auer in 1966, Solomon in 1977, Fulton Walker in 1981, Marc Logan in 1989, Wes Welker in 2004, Marcus Thigpen in 2012 and Kenyan Drake in 2016.
- Grant’s 101-yard kickoff return was the second-longest in the NFL this season behind Cordarrelle Patterson’s 102-yard touchdown, though NextGen Stats calculated it as the longest actual distance covered at 138.1 yards because Grant finished down the right sideline after taking the kick on the left side of the field.
- Grant leads the NFL with three kick returns for touchdowns over the past two seasons. Patterson and Andre Roberts each have two.
- With his touchdown against Buffalo, Grant became the fourth player in NFL history with two punt return touchdowns of at least 70 yards and two kickoff return TDs of least 100 yards in his first four seasons.
- This was the first return for a touchdown this season for the Dolphins, who have had at least once every one of their 54 seasons except for 1974. The franchise record for most in a season is seven, which came in 2001 when the Dolphins scored on five interception returns and two fumble returns.
- This is the 23rd season where the Dolphins have had at least one kick return (punt or kickoff) for a touchdown. It also happened in 1966, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1986, 1989, 1993, 2000, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2018.
- Grant’s 198 kickoff return yards against Buffalo was the highest total by an NFL player this season, topping the 181 by the Giants’ Cody Latimer against Dallas in Week 9.
- Grant’s total tied for sixth-highest in Dolphins history, and was the highest total since Nov. 1, 2009 when Ginn had a franchise-record 299 yards in his two-touchdown game.