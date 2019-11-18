Turning Points: Five Key Plays From Bills-Dolphins

After Kalen Ballage’s 3-yard touchdown run brought the Dolphins to within 16-7 in the second quarter, Jason Sanders perfectly executed an onside kick when he dribbled the ball forward in the middle of the field and grabbed it himself beyond 10 yards. The Dolphins clearly had the momentum, along with a first-and-10 at their 47-yard line. On first down, Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a strike down the middle of the field to wide receiver Allen Hurns at the Buffalo 35-yard line. Hurns took a couple of strides with the ball before it squirted loose from his grasp, with Buffalo safety Jorday Poyer falling on it at the Bills 25-yard line. The play initially was ruled an incomplete pass, but the Bills challenged the ruling and it was reversed to a completion and a fumble. Buffalo then drove 75 yards to score again, this time on a 23-yard pass from Allen to tight end Dawson Knox, to make it 23-7.