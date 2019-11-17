Andy Cohen: Early Deficit Proved Too Much To Overcome

Unlike in the first meeting about a month ago when two second-quarter touchdown drives helped forge a 14-9 halftime lead, this time the Dolphins fell behind 16-0 by midway through the second quarter, giving up three field goals and a touchdown on Buffalo’s first four possessions.

But that’s when things began to turn, at least for a while. First they closed within nine on that 3-yard run touchdown run by Ballage and then they pulled off that onside kick by Sanders and you began to wonder: Maybe they’ve got something going here?

And when Allen Hurns caught a pass cutting across the middle, breaking into the open field, it appeared the Dolphins were about to take make things real interesting. Trouble is, Hurns dropped the ball without ever getting touched, the Bills recovered and quickly extended the lead to 23-7 behind Allen’s second touchdown pass of the half.