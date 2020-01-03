AC In The AM: Zach Thomas Deserves Spot In Canton

There is no doubt, after covering just about every game Thomas played in his 12 seasons with the Dolphins, that he is richly deserving of the ultimate reward for his on-the-field excellence. Jason Taylor got in, now it's Zach's turn.

I'm not here to tell you that I thoroughly understand every quality that is scrutinized by the Hall of Fame selection committee. But I can tell you this with great certainty: If you're judging it on production alone, Zach Thomas belongs in. In those 12 seasons, Thomas averaged an incredible 136 tackles a year and on six occasions had more than 150. Want more? Thomas had 17 career interceptions, including four returned for touchdowns as well as eight fumble recoveries and 20.5 sacks.