Andy Cohen: How Much Fun Did This Team Become?

You can’t have this many strangers and become one. You can’t change almost half of your roster from the opening game and produce a victory like this one against a Patriots team with so much at stake. You can’t have 17 players on injured reserve and have so many rookies playing key roles and then go outplay the defending Super Bowl champions in just about every statistical category.

Yes you can. The Dolphins emphatically proved it in what will go down as one of the great upset victories in team history.

They beat the Patriots at their place for the first time since 2008. They did it on a cold late December day when nobody is supposed to do that. They did it behind the pinpoint passing of Ryan Fitzpatrick, the acrobatic catches of DeVante Parker, an inspired effort by the entire defense and, finally, with Fitzpatrick hitting Mike Gesicki on a 5-yard pass for the game-winner with just 24 seconds left.

And when it was over, there was Flores, raising both hands high in the air, walking across a field that had been his field for 15 seasons. How can you not appreciate what that moment must have meant? Beating his old team at their place. Emptying the playbook to do so. Finishing off a season in unforgettable fashion.