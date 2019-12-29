Dolphins Rally In Fourth Quarter To Beat Patriots, 27-24

It started with punter Matt Haack throwing a pass out of the Wildcat formation on a fourth-and-3 from the New England 45-yard line on the first drive of the game.

While that pass fell incomplete, the Dolphins were more successful later.

Isaiah Ford gained 11 yards on a run after the Dolphins lined up in the Wildcat and Albert Wilson threw a 20-yard pass to running back Patrick Laird in the third quarter off a double pass.

Wilson had another pass attempt in the fourth quarter, but that one fell incomplete.

Jason Sanders gave the Dolphins a 20-17 lead with 8:29 left in the fourth quarter with his second field goal of the game, this one from 32 yards out.

The Dolphins took a 17-10 lead in the third quarter when Fitzpatrick tied a franchise record for quarterbacks with his fourth rushing touchdown of the season. Fitzpatrick tied David Woodley (1981), Jay Fiedler (2001) and Cleo Lemon (2007).