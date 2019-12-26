AC In The AM: Who’s Had A Good Season? Let’s Take A Closer Look

In fact, when I recently put together a list of the players who have had what I would term “good seasons” the number was higher than I had first imagined. This is encouraging. This is important. This, in so many ways, is what this season was really all about. Gauging progress. Identifying long-term pieces. Seeing which players have the wherewithal to consistently play well.

Granted, there has been a lot of turnover on this roster, a record amount, and some of these late additions simply haven’t done enough to allow us to form any long-term conclusions. But so many others have. So many others have given us an entire season, or close to it, of indisputable evidence.