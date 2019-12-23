Dolphins 2020 Opponents Now Set

As the fourth-place finisher this season, the Cincinnati Bengals will be back at Hard Rock Stadium in 2020, along with the AFC East opponents, Kansas City, the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle.

The game against the Raiders will come in their first season in Las Vegas; the Dolphins won their last five regular season games in Oakland, starting with a 34-16 victory in 1997. The Dolphins will play in Denver for the first time since 2014 and last played in Arizona and San Francisco in 2012.

The Rams last played in Miami in 2012 when they were the St. Louis Rams. Their last visit as the Los Angeles Rams came in 1992 when the Dolphins won 26-10.