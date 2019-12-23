Monday, Dec 23, 2019 10:44 AM

Dolphins 2020 Opponents Now Set

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

The release of the 2020 NFL schedule is still about four months away, but we now know who the Dolphins will face next season.

Based on the NFL’s scheduling formula, 14 of the opponents already were known as part of the rotation of which AFC division and which NFC division teams face each season along with the home-and-home sets with their own division opponents.

The last two opponents were finalized with the results of the games Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars lost against the Indianapolis Colts.

It made the Jaguars the AFC South opponent the Dolphins will face next season based on the teams finishing in the same place in their division.

The Dolphins will play at Jacksonville in 2020, along with their previously set road games against AFC East opponents Buffalo, New England and the New York Jets, and the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

As the fourth-place finisher this season, the Cincinnati Bengals will be back at Hard Rock Stadium in 2020, along with the AFC East opponents, Kansas City, the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle.

The game against the Raiders will come in their first season in Las Vegas; the Dolphins won their last five regular season games in Oakland, starting with a 34-16 victory in 1997. The Dolphins will play in Denver for the first time since 2014 and last played in Arizona and San Francisco in 2012.

The Rams last played in Miami in 2012 when they were the St. Louis Rams. Their last visit as the Los Angeles Rams came in 1992 when the Dolphins won 26-10.

One home game will be played in either London or Mexico City.

Miami Dolphins 2020 Opponents

Table inside Article
Home Away
Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots New England Patriots
New York Jets New York Jets
Cincinatti Bengals Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos
LA Chargers Las Vegas Raiders
LA Rams Arizona Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers

