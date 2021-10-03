Shula Gets the Tribute He Richly Deserved

After all of them spoke, after Goodell marveled over how Shula "changed the game" after Griese reminisced how Shula was "a father figure to me" and after Ross talked of how Shula "made the game of football better for everyone" there was Shula's oldest son David trying to best sum up this wonderful two-hour tribute.

"When times got tough, he was always there," David said. "He cared and he never stopped caring.

"Always remember, Dolphins fans, he left us still undefeated."

As you can imagine, those fortunate enough to be in attendance absolutely loved that final sentence. "He'll always be in a category of one," said a fan, walking out, holding his little boy's hand.

On a personal note, it was a treat visiting with Shula's family and former players again. I covered just about every one of those players and got to know much of his family during those years as well. Each mourns in their own unique way. But all share a common thread: An unyielding love and respect for the man and the manner he lived his life.

"I was fortunate to have the chance to play for him," said Baumhower, a former All-Pro nose tackle and a charter member of the Killer B's. "Wouldn't have missed a day like today for anything."