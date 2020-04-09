AC In The AM: NFL Draft Can't Come Soon Enough

There has been so much conjecture over the past month or so surrounding the Dolphins. Will they stay where they are at with those three first round picks? Will they use their resources to move up? How bold will they be? How creative? And perhaps the biggest question of all: Which of the quarterbacks do they like the most?

Would love to have the answers for you right now. Truth is, though, it's impossible to know what Grier is thinking. He is difficult enough to read when you talk to him up close, but now that he is at a distance, spending much of his time working at home, it's even more challenging.

I often laugh when I hear all the predictions and study all the mock drafts. Yes, it's enjoyable to play the game, like putting together a giant jigsaw puzzle, and a lot of what I read makes perfect sense. But there are just too many variables involved, especially with as much ammunition as the Dolphins have, to think you really know what's going on.

I do know this: The Dolphins came up big in free agency, signing 10 players all in their 20's and all capable of upgrading the talent level on this team. If they can just follow that up with an equally productive draft, well, this could get fun in a hurry.