AC In The AM: Chris Grier Embracing What This Draft Could Mean

And later he added, "We feel good about eight or nine players" for that No. 5 overall pick.

No, he wasn't going to pare it down any further than that. But even though there were no huge headlines to come out of Grier's final pre-draft press conference, what stood out most to me was something Grier said toward the very end when asked about the big-picture importance of this draft, and the next one, when the Dolphins have a combined five first-round picks.

"If you get it right, make the right picks and the smart picks, we have a chance to build a strong team here for a long time."

Yes, Chris Grier gets it. He understands what makes this draft so important. He sees it both through a short-term lens and a long-term vision and clearly is embracing the opportunity that now stands directly in front of him. What more do you need to know?

Grier, you see, is a power broker in this draft. He has three first round picks as evidence. And two in the second round. And 14 picks overall. And so much of the entire draft, certainly the first round, depends on the decisions he makes. But also know this. While his word is final, he has an impressive cast of advisors to call upon. He will listen to their feedback carefully because there is a trust factor here that can't be over emphasized.