AC In The AM: Promising Draft Caps Off Strong Offseason

"We were really, I would say, in lockstep the whole way," said Flores.

No, I'm sure Grier didn't get everyone he wanted. You never do. He even admitted there were a couple of pound the table moments. But when you look at the 11 players selected, when you start with Tua at the Top, when you see how many important needs were met and when you ponder the potential of three offensive linemen taken in the team's first seven picks, this draft could grow up to be downright special.

It already sure has the look of it.

Getting Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick has a way of doing that. His selection has created a buzz in South Florida that you don't need to leave your house to feel. You hear it from your neighbor in the next driveway, you listen to people call in on sports radio and you read about the excitement online, but mostly you just understand the gravity of this selection and what it could mean for, oh, the next decade or so.