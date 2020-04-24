Dolphins Draft Louisiana-Lafayette Offensive Lineman Robert Hunt

"Like Cody Ford in last year's draft, Hunt is a plus athlete with a big man's frame who could be considered at guard or tackle," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said. "There aren't any physical limitations. Pass protection traits are present and has the necessary talent to become a solid future starter at right tackle."

Hunt's confidence shows up on game day; his tape is full of reps where the big fella ragdolls defenders. He carries that 323-pound frame with little effort and is well-proportioned throughout his frame. Hunt set the tone for the Ragin' Cajuns offense as he seeks out contact and the crushing block from the first snap of the game.