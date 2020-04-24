Dolphins Draft Louisiana-Lafayette Offensive Lineman Robert Hunt

The 6-foot-5, 323 pound offensive lineman brings a nasty demeanor to South Florida.
Few players embody the mascot of their school like Robert Hunt. The newest member of the Miami Dolphins offensive line loves to fish, hunt and likes to eat. Hunt grew up in a small town in Texas where he found himself chasing small rodents, resulting in an occasional meal.
"We'd shoot squirrels, rabbits, raccoons – all that," Hunt said.
Hunt's off-the-field leisure activities don't stray too far from his job on the gridiron. His penchant for making big defenders look like small prey earned Hunt the No. 1 guard ranking on Mel Kiper's big board.
"He's so physical in the run game – he just destroys defenders at the point of attack," Kiper said in a mock draft, where he accurately projected Hunt to Miami with the 39th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Hunt comes equipped with impressive athleticism for a man that size, something he attributes to his basketball background.
"I love sports," Hunt said. "I always thought I was going to be a basketball player."
Although Hunt didn't work out at the NFL Scouting Combine, his athletic ability and position versatility earned high praise of scouts.
"Like Cody Ford in last year's draft, Hunt is a plus athlete with a big man's frame who could be considered at guard or tackle," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said. "There aren't any physical limitations. Pass protection traits are present and has the necessary talent to become a solid future starter at right tackle."
Hunt's confidence shows up on game day; his tape is full of reps where the big fella ragdolls defenders. He carries that 323-pound frame with little effort and is well-proportioned throughout his frame. Hunt set the tone for the Ragin' Cajuns offense as he seeks out contact and the crushing block from the first snap of the game.
The nasty, tough demeanor on the football field doesn't transition into Hunt's daily life away from football – he's as likable and easy-going as they come and became a favorite of draft pundits everywhere.
"Robert Hunt is a prospect who makes your face light up right away when talking about him," said Jordan Reid of The Draft Network. "He has the tape that will make you grind your teeth and feel sorry for the defenders that he's matched up against."
Hunt trades in the vermin hunting for big city life in South Florida, with one particular aspect of the area really exciting to the Dolphins new lineman – eating, both on and off the field.
"I love to eat," Hunt said. "I like ribs, sushi, anything really. I can't wait to check out some new spots in Miami, but mostly I'm looking forward to getting to work."