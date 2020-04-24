AC In The AM: It's Going To Be Fun Watching Tua's Journey

As for Igbinoghene, the Dolphins are loading up in the secondary and early indications are that he could be an excellent option as a slot defender or a nickel corner. The Dolphins already have free agent Byron Jones and Xavien Howard. Add Igbinoghene to the mix and this could quickly evolve into one of the strengths of the team. This is a talented player who excelled against top-tier competition in college and was considered among the top three or four cornerbacks in the draft.

As much as Jackson and Igbinoghene each deserve to be the story of this column – and in most years they would be – the screaming headline on this night belongs to Tua. We've heard his name for so long. We've watched what he's done. We've seen all the mock drafts. Yes, the injuries he has had to overcome will always be a part of his resume. But he's healthy now, and you need to keep in mind if not for those injuries he probably would have been gone before the Dolphins had a chance to get him. Fate sometimes can travel in strange ways.