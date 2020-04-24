Dolphins Draft USC Offensive Lineman Austin Jackson

Austin spent most of the 2019 summer in Phoenix in anticipation of the transplant. Finally, the family received word that it was go-time, and a successful three-and-a-half hour procedure left Austin nearly immobilized for the next week with throbbing pain in his lower back.

With his family taken care of, it was time to get back to football for the 6-foot-5, 322-pound blindside protector. Turning 21 next month and without the benefit of an offseason program in 2019, Jackson's upside is only beginning to come unfurled.

"He's got great knee bend (a technique while blocking) and he can really move laterally," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. "He's only going to get better."