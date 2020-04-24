Dolphins Draft Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

A 19-year-old Tagovailoa accepted the coaching and made sure those improvements were readily tangible for his Elite 11 coach to see.

"He shared with us in our interview that he would go to football practice and then him and his pops would go to the park and set up the cones that we talked about in Oakland to retrain his instincts and play from under center," Dilfer said. "Notice, he played more under center in the seven-on-seven [this past weekend] than he played in the gun, and obviously that's why we're all so impressed and why he has a legitimate chance to be the MVP of the Elite 11."

That chance became a reality as Tagovailoa took home the Most Valuable Player trophy. A short eight months later, Tagovailoa captured a much more prestigious piece of hardware.

Trailing 13-0 at halftime of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Saban made the switch, calling upon his true freshman quarterback to replace starter Jalen Hurts.

Brain Daboll, Alabama's offensive coordinator, featured a run-heavy offense catered to Hurts and Bama's loaded stable of running backs. Tagovailoa carried the ball 12 times in that half of football, the highest single-game total of his career. It was Tagovailoa's passing prowess, however, that resurrected the Crimson Tide's hopes of winning a second national title in three years.

Tagovailoa tossed a pair of touchdowns in regulation to bring the score to a dead heat, but it was his overtime heroics that began the legend of Tua.

After Georgia kicked a field goal on the opening overtime possession, Tagovailoa was sacked for a loss of 16 yards on first down. The seemingly insurmountable adversity proved to be child's play for the true freshman as he responded with his now signature deep ball and a walk-off winner.