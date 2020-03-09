Dolphins Preparing To Use Immense Draft Capital

On the other side of the country, the Seahawks won the Super Bowl after the 2013 season, and came within one yard of a repeat the following year. Upon Pete Carroll's arrival in 2010, the Seahawks had nine draft picks. From that year on, through the second Super Bowl appearance in 2014, Seattle never made fewer than nine picks, averaging 9.6 picks per year.

With that draft capital, Seattle developed an identity that produced four consecutive league-leading scoring defenses. Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Bobby Wagner and Super Bowl XLVIII MVP Malcolm Smith were all added to the roster during that stretch of draft hauls.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh are two of the league's most consistent contenders. The Ravens averaged 9.4 draft picks the last five years and 8.9 since 2010. The Steelers averaged 8.3 draft picks over the last decade.

Then, of course, there's the Patriots. Pro Football Focus provided a statistic that tracks expected resources in a given offseason compared the actual capital acquired and spent. New England, with 12-straight division titles, is used to picking towards the back end of Round 1. But creative draft day maneuvering put the Pats far above the team's expected draft capital.