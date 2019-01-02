AC In The AM: It's All About Sustaining Success

You know it wasn't easy for Ross to admit, "today we're no further along than we were when I bought the team." But the record says it all and this is something Ross simply couldn't ignore. He has made a fortune in real estate making smart business decisions. Putting Grier solely in charge, and creating this well-defined structure, may go down as his smartest football decision.

It won't be an easy fix. The events of this season certainly showed us that. It may take patience and more time than any of us would like, but it had to happen and it happened for all the right reasons. In so many ways, a new day has dawned and someday, I'd imagine, we'll look back on these decisions and realize that it was best for everyone involved.