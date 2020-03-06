Christian Wilkins Embodies Brian Flores' Vision

"I just love the game of football so much," Wilkins said. "It's really such a special game, so I try to make sure I give my all to the game because that's what it deserves."

Playing 16 games and 729 snaps, while leading all rookie interior defensive linemen in tackles, Wilkins' production on the field is outdone only by his work in the community. Proudly proclaiming himself as the winner of his own race at the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, Wilkins takes every opportunity he can to give back.

"I'm always down to try to be a leader in the community, as well as on the field." Wilkins said. "I take pride in Miami now; this is my city. I take a lot of pride in it. Just getting comfortable, knowing a lot of people and just getting my face out there."

Like Flores, Wilkins' unwavering message rings true not just in the community, but on the football field and in the classroom.